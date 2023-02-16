The 10th package of anti-Russian sanctions may affect Alfa-Bank – News

February 16, 2023, 12:39 pm – BLiTZ – News The new package of anti-Russian sanctions, which the EU member states intend to discuss, may affect one of the major Russian banks and individuals. This was reported by the publication Politico.

According to the report, the tenth package of sanctions against Russia provides for restrictions on four Russian banks. These include “Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa Bank, founded by Russian-Israeli billionaire Mikhail Fridman.”

The EU also intends to ban those with Russian citizenship “from serving on the boards of directors of critical infrastructure companies in the EU.” We are talking about gas and electricity suppliers.

In total, the sanctions may affect 130 organizations and individuals who are allegedly related to the “military actions of Russia” or PMC “Wagner”.

In addition, the EU countries proposed to introduce a ban on exports to Russia and imports of a number of goods.

Recall that on February 24, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, in his address to the citizens of the Russian Federation, announced the start of a military special operation in the Donbass. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Kyiv, but it will strive with all its might to demilitarize Ukraine. After that, a number of countries imposed sanctions against Russia and its individual representatives.

Earlier it became known that the EU did not agree on the next package of sanctions restrictions against the Russian Federation. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

