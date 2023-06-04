The accident happened due to the signal, the Coromandel Express was running at a speed of 128 km per hour at the time of collision

The Coromandel Express met with an accident on Friday evening. The Coromandel Express collided with a goods train near a station in Balasore district of Odisha. In this accident, 275 people died while more than 1100 people were injured. Talking about this train accident in Odisha, Operations and Business Development, Railway Board member Jaya Verma Sinha said that the goods train did not derail. Since the goods train was carrying iron ore, the Coromandel Express suffered the most damage. It is the cause of a large number of deaths and injuries. The derailed coaches of the Coromandel Express came on the down line and collided with the last two coaches of the Yesvantpur Express, which was passing through the down line at a speed of 126 kmph. Explaining further, he said that in this matter, not the NIA, but the Ministry of Home Affairs is helping us.

#WATCH , The goods train did not get derailed. Since the goods train was carrying iron ores, the maximum damage from the impact was on the Coromandel Express. This is the reason for a huge number of deaths and injuries. The derailed bogies of the Coromandel Express came on the down line,…

#BalasoreTrainAccident , Not NIA, Ministry of Home Affairs is assisting us: Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board

The speed of the train at the time of the accident was 128 kmph.



Talking on the matter, Jaya Verma Sinha further said that- According to the preliminary findings, there has been some problem with the signalling. We are still waiting for the detailed report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only the Coromandel Express was the victim of the accident. At the time when this accident happened, the speed of the train was about 128 kilometers per hour.

#WATCH , According to the preliminary findings, there has been some issue with the signalling. We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only Coromandel Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h: Jaya…

Helpline numbers for the injured and the families of the dead



Talking on the helpline number for the injured and the family members of the deceased, Jaya Verma Sinha told that- Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call center number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they can meet them. We will take care of their travel and other expenses.

#WATCH , Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call center number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able…

