HomeNewsThe active phase of...

The active phase of the rescue operation after the earthquake in Syria has been completed

By News Desk
The active phase of the rescue operation after the earthquake in Syria has been completed

Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), said on February 16 that the active phase of the rescue operation to search for victims of the earthquake in the republic was completed.

“To date, the active phase of the rescue operation to search for victims has been completed. The rubble is being cleared using engineering equipment, the bodies of the dead are being removed, and humanitarian and medical assistance is being provided to the population,” Gurinov said during the briefing.

In addition, he said that, according to the Ministry of Health of the Arab Republic, the death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of Syria was 3,513 people, 7,396 were injured. In addition, more than 1,520 buildings were destroyed, of which 611 were completely destroyed. In this regard, more than 45 thousand people were left homeless.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Earlier in the day, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said prompt assistance from friendly countries had softened the effects of the earthquake. According to him, the territory of the republic was not considered a seismically dangerous zone for a century, therefore it was not prepared for such an impact of the elements.

The day before, the Russian military in Syria distributed 2.7 tons of humanitarian aid to the population of Aleppo during two humanitarian actions.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Ghabash said on February 14 that the final death toll in the earthquake was 1,414 people, 2,357 were injured. These statistics do not contain information about territories not controlled by official Damascus.

In turn, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on February 12 that about 8.5 thousand people died in Syria after the earthquake.

Also, the head of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge, called the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria the strongest natural disaster in the region over the past 100 years. According to him, 26 million people in both countries are in need of humanitarian assistance.

On February 13, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS), Major General Oleg Yegorov, said that the lack of security guarantees complicates the work of Russian humanitarian missions in some Syrian regions. Thanks to the participation of the Russian Federation over the past days, 321 Syrians received medical assistance, and more than 60 tons of humanitarian goods were delivered: food kits and essentials.

Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness
Trending
Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness

On February 13, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had ordered the opening of two additional delivery points for humanitarian aid to the republic from Turkey. Two new checkpoints Bab el-Salam and El-Rayi will link Turkey and northwestern Syria. While the period of work of the points is limited to three months.

The Syrian Permanent Representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said on the same day that Damascus supports the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country by any means, including across the border, without additional conditions.

In addition, on February 11, it became known that WHO delivered 35 tons of medical equipment to Syria to help victims of earthquakes. Another 30 tons of equipment is planned to be delivered in the next two days.

Against the background of the cataclysm, the US Department of the Treasury on February 9 for half a year withdrew from sanctions against Syria any action to help the country after the earthquake.

Prior to that, on February 8, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad called the situation in the republic after the earthquake catastrophic. He assured that everything would be done to restore the districts and help people.

On February 8, Syrian Minister of Local Self-Government and Environment Hussein Makhlouf expressed his gratitude to the states that provided assistance to Syria, including Russia. At the same time, Damascus pointed out that US sanctions interfere with the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria, and called for their immediate removal. The UN also indicated that no sanctions should interfere with humanitarian activities.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

On February 14, employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived from Syria after completing work in the earthquake relief zone.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
Pizza dough: How to cook

More from Author

News

Pizza dough: How to cook

February 16, 2023, 23:18 - BLiTZ - News There are a...
News Desk -
News

Biden said there was no connection between the downed balloons in the United States and intelligence

The unidentified aerial objects shot down over the territory of the...
News Desk -
News

How to get rid of aphids on houseplants – News

February 16, 2023, 22:54 - BLiTZ - News Aphids on an...
News Desk -
News

The White House responded to claims about the age of Joe Biden

Criticism of the incumbent US President Joe Biden because of his...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

Pizza dough: How to cook

February 16, 2023, 23:18 - BLiTZ - News There are a huge number of pizza recipes and they all differ not only in the filling, but also in the very basis. There is no perfect recipe. Each person has their own preferences and tastes. ...

Biden said there was no connection between the downed balloons in the United States and intelligence

The unidentified aerial objects shot down over the territory of the United States were not related to China's intelligence programs. The main version at the moment is that the devices were balloons of private companies or research centers. This statement was made on February 16...

How to get rid of aphids on houseplants – News

February 16, 2023, 22:54 - BLiTZ - News Aphids on an indoor flower may appear due to contaminated soil or “arrive” on a new plant. Also, insects can fly in from the street through a balcony or window, or enter an apartment on the fur of...

The White House responded to claims about the age of Joe Biden

Criticism of the incumbent US President Joe Biden because of his venerable age is untenable. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. “Maybe they forgot about the president’s victories over the past two years, but I’m happy to remind you at...

Russia launched a large-scale offensive – News

February 16, 2023, 22:54 - BLiTZ - News Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that the offensive of Russian forces during a military special operation in Ukraine has already begun. In an interview with the British BBC channel, Zelensky answered a question about the start of a new Russian...

In the United States called the new ally Zelensky a threat to Ukraine

The American bank JP Morgan intends to cooperate with Ukraine only for its own benefit. This opinion was expressed by columnist Bradley Devlin in an article for The American Conservativepublished February 16th. As the journalist suggested, JP Morgan plans to enrich itself by continuing the conflict. According to...

How to make yogurt at home

February 16, 2023, 10:46 pm - BLiTZ - News Yogurt is a very tasty fermented milk product that is loved by both adults and children. Yogurt has a homogeneous structure, pleasant taste and dense texture. Is it possible to cook a 100% natural product at...

In Vyborg, a criminal case was initiated after the discovery of severed legs

In Vyborg, a criminal case was initiated after the discovery of severed legs behind the bridge. This was announced today, February 16, by the Investigative Committee of the ICR for the Leningrad Region. It is noted that after receiving information about the find, the investigative team went...

Singer Zarubina assessed the chances of Pugacheva’s return to Russia

February 16, 2023, 22:25 - BLiTZ - News For almost a year, pop singer Alla Pugacheva has been living outside the Russian Federation. Fans of the artist divided into two camps: some are of the opinion that the star will soon return to the Russian capital....

Several streets will be closed in Moscow on February 21

The streets in the Gostiny Dvor area in the center of Moscow will be closed on February 21 on the day of the announcement of the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. This was announced on February 16 by the Metropolitan Department...

How to teach a cat to water

February 16, 2023, 22:26 - BLiTZ - News Cats, as a rule, are afraid of water - this is a manifestation of instincts. The main reason is the rapid wetting of the coat, dry skin and, as a result, discomfort. It takes a lot of...

Assad pledges support for Syria’s partners in mitigating earthquake

Operational assistance from friendly countries softened the consequences of the earthquake in Syria. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by President Bashar al-Assad. “Urgent assistance that came from friendly and fraternal states provided strong support to national efforts to mitigate the consequences of the earthquake and...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: