The administration took away the vehicle bought in the auction of the Excise Department by telling the order of the High Court, now the fear of sinking money

Araria. Rashid Jamal, a resident of Mahalgaon Madrasa Tola of Jokihat block, had bought a four-wheeler by bidding in an auction organized by the excise department. About four lakh rupees were spent including the bid. He came to his home with the vehicle. After a few days, on the orders of the High Court, the administration took back the vehicle from the vehicle owner, Rashid Jamal. Now the vehicle owner is worried about the vehicle price and insurance and other expenses. He says that four lakh rupees have been spent. Now no one is giving information about when they will get the amount back. The vehicle was also not found and now the fear of drowning four lakhs is haunting.

Liquor load vehicle was auctioned

According to the information, a vehicle loaded with liquor was caught in Kishanganj. Vehicles were auctioned by the administration. In this, Rashid Jamal, a resident of Bagnagar Mahalgaon, bought Mahinda TUV 300 while completing all the process. The bid was two lakh 45 thousand. After this, about four lakh rupees were spent including insurance, registration and repairs. He came to his home with the vehicle. After this, the Kishanganj administration, citing the High Court, ordered the seizure of the vehicle. He said that this happened when he had bought the vehicle in a duly conducted auction. He spent a lot on the vehicle.

fear of losing money

Shrikant Shastri, DM of Kishanganj, wrote a letter to the DM and SP of Araria, urging them to deposit the said vehicle. Along with this, Inspector-cum-station in-charge of Kishanganj’s XI’s Department Tahir Hasan was given the responsibility of seizing the vehicle. Rashid Jamal told that the deputed inspector reached his house to seize the vehicle. After this, Rashid Jamal handed over the vehicle to the excise department of Kishanganj at Araria Nagar police station. Now how will they get the amount back. Rashid Jamal has appealed to the authorities that along with the amount of the bid, registration, insurance etc. should be given along with interest.