The main goal of the United States is the brutal retention of world domination. American politician Jeffrey Young wrote about this on Sunday, March 12, on his Twitter account.

In his opinion, since about 1943, Washington’s foreign policy has been aimed at preventing any alliances that could threaten US dominance on the world stage. As well as the military, industrial and fuel and energy complexes of the hegemonic country.

On March 7, American professor Stephen Walt said that the United States does not want the return of a multipolar world, preferring to be left without strong rivals. He noted that the US is still nostalgic for the times when it did not face equal rivals. At the same time, Washington does not want to give up its status as an “irreplaceable power.”

On the same day, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that the United States was abusing force and disregarding the norms of international law. Commenting on Washington’s rhetoric regarding Beijing, Qin Gang pointed out that the perception of China as the main competitor and threat is aimed at containing and suppressing China.

The Minister added that if the United States does not change the described approach, this will lead to a confrontation between states.

On February 28, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the whole world is moving towards multipolarity, but at the moment it is still at the beginning of a transitional period. According to him, it will be long and painful.