The analyst pointed out the strengths and weaknesses of China’s proposal for a settlement in Ukraine

February 26, 2023, 01:39 – BLiTZ – News Evandro Menezes di Carvalho, coordinator of the Brazilian expert and analytical center “Getúlio Vargas Foundation”, assessed the PRC’s plan for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and named its weak and strong points.

So, according to the expert, it is very important that such an initiative belongs to a big player on the world stage, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“The strength of the proposal is the very fact that it comes from China. <…> It would be worse if China simply ignored this war, if it did not take any action to develop a peaceful solution, or if it actively helped Russia with weapons, ”TASS quoted Carvalho as saying.

At the same time, the coordinator noted, the lack of specific solutions and ideas to resolve the current situation greatly weakens the plan proposed by Beijing.

Recall that on Friday, a statement containing twelve points on Beijing’s position on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine was posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC. Among the main points were the need to respect the territorial integrity of all states, the resumption of direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a call to prevent further escalation.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Beijing’s ideas for resolving the conflict are just “reflections” and not a plan. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.