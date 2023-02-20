The analyst predicted the strengthening of the ruble by the end of February

The ruble against the dollar and the euro will begin to strengthen by the end of February, thanks to the sale of foreign exchange earnings by exporters. Such a forecast on Saturday, February 18, was made by BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov in a conversation with the agency Prime.

According to his estimates, the budget deficit and a decrease in the number of offers of export earnings will move the exchange rate to around 78-80 rubles per dollar.

“A comfortable price range for the Ministry of Economic Development is 70.00–80.00 rubles. It is logical to assume that the market should test the upper point of the range in order to fix the corridor for the movement of the dollar rate,” Antonov added.

The specialist stressed that, however, the ruble will remain under pressure until information about the reduction of the Russian budget deficit appears.

Antonov suggested that over the next month the dollar is unlikely to exceed 82 rubles, and the euro – 80-81 rubles. The yuan exchange rate will be about 11 rubles.

Earlier, on February 16, Yaroslav Ostrovsky, a specialist in the strategic research department at Total Research, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that in February a slight increase in trading volumes on the currency market is likely in Russia. According to him, the expectation of new sanctions and geopolitical risks will contribute to the demand for the currency as some kind of insurance.

On February 15, the euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 25 rose above 80 rubles. The dollar rose to 74.51 rubles.

Earlier, on January 31, Vladislav Antonov, in an interview with Izvestia, noted the trend towards a gradual decrease in the hegemony of the dollar in the world, since the United States in recent years has begun to unnecessarily often abuse its position, the practice of sanctions and confiscation of assets.

As reported on January 28, according to the Izvestia consensus forecast, by the end of the first quarter, the dollar will trade in the range of 68.2-71.8 rubles, the euro – 75-82 rubles, and the yuan – 10.3-11.2 rubles. .