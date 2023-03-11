The annual session of the main deliberative body of China concluded its work in Beijing

March 11 - BLiTZ.

The first session of the main deliberative body of the People’s Republic of China, the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Council (CPPCC), has officially completed its work. Reports “VIA Novosti”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as the entire leadership of China, were at the final meeting of the session. It is important to note that at the final meeting, special significance was attached to the strengthening of state system-forming mechanisms. Much attention was paid to the promotion of quality development. The Chairman of the CC CPPCC presented these topics for consideration.

It should be emphasized that representatives of various political parties and social groups are members of the CPPCC. Along with them, the membership includes cultural figures, representatives of major religious denominations and business circles.

