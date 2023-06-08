The appointment of 10101 personnel for land survey in Bihar will be completed in July, there will be permanent COs in all zones

All the zones of Bihar will no longer have circle officers in charge. Rather there will be posting of permanent Zonal Officers at all places. This arrangement will become effective from next month. The training of 10101 personnel for land survey will start from August. Their restoration process is going on which will be completed by the end of July. After completion of land survey through them, the process of consolidation will start. Revenue and Land Reforms Department Minister Alok Mehta gave this information. He said that according to the rules, the revenue officers also get the status of circle officers after three years. All the officers have been instructed to settle all the pending cases of filing rejected in the next three months.

IIT Roorkee will develop integrated software

On Thursday, Minister Alok Kumar Mehta said that in the coming time, all the land papers from map to jamabandi will be able to be seen online. For this, the responsibility of developing integrated software has been given to IIT Roorkee. Along with this, about 21 thousand 597 landless homeless families of the state will be provided residential land up to five decimals by March 2024 under Abhiyan Basera-2. In the event of the development of a separate family of the children of such families, those new families will also be provided with five decimals of residential land. Marking such families, instructions have been given to all Halka employees to send their list to the headquarters.

CO will do new Jamabandi on the approval of ADM

Minister Alok Kumar Mehta has said that only Zonal Officers will not be able to do new or old Jamabandi in the state directly. Before making a new Jamabandi of any land, the approval of the ADM will be necessary after the report of the revenue employee and the investigation of the revenue officer. This process will be confidential. Only after the approval of the ADM, the zonal officers will be able to make new jamabandi.

New arrangement for sale and purchase of land in Bihar will start by the end of June, forgery will be curbed

CO will amend Jamabandi on approval of DCLR

On the other hand, DCLR will approve the report of the revenue employee, on the investigation of the revenue officer, before the amendment in the old deposit. On the same basis, the Zonal Officer will be able to do Jamabandi. This system has been implemented in the state. Digitization of about 9.65 lakh deposits could not be done in the state. The new system has been implemented after the questions of the people’s representatives and the Vidhansabha along with rectification. Its purpose is to prevent repeated scrapping.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBgIYeGuXSs) )land survey in bihar