The Arctic Cuisine Festival was held as part of the XXI Diplomatic Winter Games

The XXI Diplomatic Winter Games took place on February 11 at the Moscow Country Club, a branch of GlavUpDK under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. The traditional sports festival is organized on the occasion of the Diplomatic Worker’s Day, which is celebrated in Russia on February 10. As part of the event, a festival of arctic cuisine was held, an Izvestia correspondent reports.

Acting Head of the GlavUpDK under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Vyacheslav Fatin, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Olympic champion, State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova and head of the federal project “Gastronomic Map of Russia” Ekaterina Shapovalova spoke at the opening. The panel of judges included Russian athletes and professional judges.

The key event of the sports program was a gala ice hockey match for the Cup of the XXI Winter Diplomatic Games dedicated to the Diplomatic Worker’s Day. Hockey players from the Russian Foreign Ministry team and the Ghostbusters team, played by actors Pyotr Kislov, Alexander Fisenko and Ivan Mulin, singer Kirill Andreev and other famous artists, took to the ice of the Moscow Country Club rink.

As part of the Games, the Taste of the Arctic gastronomic festival was held, organized by GlavUpDK and the Gastronomic Map of Russia with the support of teams of chefs from the Arctic regions of Russia: the Murmansk Region, the Republic of Karelia, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the Arkhangelsk Region.

Guests of the gastrofestival, ambassadors and diplomatic workers from ten countries had the opportunity to taste the most popular dishes of the northern peoples of Russia, the ingredients for which were specially delivered from the regions of the Far North, and taste more than 50 dishes and drinks from famous Russian regional chefs. Including wickets with caviar of northern fish, salad “Indigirka” from Lena chir, Valaam cabbage soup, arctic fish soup, northern barley pilaf with venison, cloudberry jelly and much more.

The event was attended by Svetlana Kozeiko, chef and owner of the Murmanchane restaurant of arctic cuisine (St. Petersburg), Sergey and Yulia Biksaleev, owners of the Teribersky Coast tourist complex (Teriberka, Murmansk region), Maxim Galetsky, chef Congress -Meridian Hotel (Murmansk), Olga Belonogova, founder and brand chef of the VKareliaEst Museum and Restaurant (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia), Alexey Ermakov, owner and chef of the Yagelsky Gastrobar, Salma ski resort (Polar dawn, Murmansk region).

In addition, Ekaterina and Georgy Mun, owners of the Taste of the Arctic – Friendchef mobile arctic kitchen, Bolshoy Vudyavr ski resort (Kirovsk, Murmansk region), Nikolai and Valeria Atlasovs, owners of the Atlasov Estate Ethnocomplex (Yakutsk), Andrey and Olga Chernysheva, owners of the Taste of the Arctic – Mr Black mobile arctic kitchen (Zapolyarny, Murmansk region) and Vadim Gladyshev, chef of the Pomor cuisine restaurant “Post Office” (Arkhangelsk).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

