‘The arguments of both the opposition and the government are correct’, Shashi Tharoor gave his views on the ‘Sengol’ controversy

Amidst the controversy over the scepter ‘Sengol’, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday justified the arguments of both the government and the opposition on this issue and called for strengthening present values ​​by adopting this symbol of the past.

The arguments of both the sides are correct in their respective places – Tharoor

Tharoor tweeted, My own view on the ‘Sengol’ controversy is that the arguments of both the sides are correct in their respective places. The government’s argument is correct that the scepter reflects the continuity of tradition by embodying the sacred sovereignty and rule of religion. The opposition’s argument is correct that the Constitution was adopted in the name of the people and that sovereignty rests with the people of India, in the form of their representation in the Parliament, and is not the prerogative of a monarch entrusted by divine right.

Controversial and Distracting Story

He said, if the controversial and distracting story about the scepter given by Mountbatten to Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of transfer of power, which has no evidence. If it is removed, harmony can be established between the stand of both the parties. (Regarding the scepter) This is a story without any proof.

“Let us embrace this symbol of the past and strengthen our present values”

Former Union Minister and MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, “Let us strengthen our present values ​​by adopting this symbol of the past.” ‘ was established near the seat of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.