The attacker with an ax on schoolchildren in Petropavlovsk was detained by children and teachers

February 14, 2023, 10:57 – BLiTZ – News A teenager who attacked schoolchildren with an ax in Petropavlovsk was detained by teachers and children. This was announced by the first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Marat Kozhaev.

According to RIA Novosti, his words, the attacker is a ninth-grade student of school No. 4. On the morning of February 13, he came to the institution with a kitchen ax and a knife.

In the toilet on the second floor, the student put on a homemade white mask. Running out of there, he struck a tenth-grade student with two blows with an ax in the head area. Then the assailant hit the tenth grader with the butt of an ax in the area of ​​the forearm and twice on the head. After that, a ninth-grade student received a blow to the head with an ax butt. High school students and teachers managed to detain the teenager.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs, he had mental health problems. Since October 2022, the student has been on inpatient treatment at the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Mental Health in Alma-Ata. In November, he was discharged with a recommendation to continue his education in a general education program.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that two children who were injured during an attack at a school in Petropavlovsk, Kazakhstan, are in intensive care. In the North Kazakhstan region, the prosecutor’s office will conduct a pre-trial investigation and evaluate the actions of the administration of the Petropavlovsk school.

