‘The attempt to reconcile Gehlot-Pilot also failed’, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s taunt on infighting in Congress

Jaipur : Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe on Tuesday on the months-long war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in the Rajasthan Congress. Taking a jibe, he said that the Congress high command’s attempt to reconcile Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot completely failed. He said that efforts to bring about reconciliation between these two leaders are not going to yield any result. His remarks came on Tuesday when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge met the two leaders separately on Monday to resolve the tussle between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. The power tussle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot is going on since 2020.

Understanding in Delhi, dispute in Sikar

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at the infighting in the Congress and said that on the one hand efforts were being made to reconcile Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Delhi, while in Sikar there were reports of tussle between Congress leaders. Earlier also similar attempts were made to send the message, but even then the result was only cipher. He said that you wait for more time, then we will see whether the matter between these two Congress leaders gets resolved or their mutual fight intensifies.

Rajasthan’s loss in Gehlot-Pilot war

He said that in the mutual war between these two leaders of Congress, the development of Rajasthan and the people have suffered. The law and order situation in the state is very bad. He said that I do not want to comment on the mutual discord between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, but due to this the people of Rajasthan and its development are obstructed. Due to internal strife, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is focused on saving his chair. As a result, the law and order situation in Rajasthan has deteriorated and Rajasthan is lagging behind in the race for development. The voters of Rajasthan have made up their mind to change this government.

History of Rajasthan repeated in Karnataka

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat further said that there was a difference of opinion regarding the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka and later the situation became clear after reconciliation. I think the history of Rajasthan has been repeated in Karnataka. He said that the people of Rajasthan have suffered. I request God that the people of Karnataka should not have to bear that pain.

Ashok Gehlot met Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress high command engaged in resolving Rajasthan dispute

Gehlot and Pilot will work together in elections: KC Venugopal

Meanwhile, there is also news that after a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, the Congress has projected a mutual reconciliation, saying that both the leaders will fight together against the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. Talking to the media after the discussion of both the leaders with Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that we have decided to contest the elections unitedly. Definitely we will win the election in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed to the proposal. He said that we have decided that both the leaders have agreed to go together. It will be a joint fight against BJP and we will win in Rajasthan.