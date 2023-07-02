The audacity of criminals in Patna, entered the apartment and assaulted the lawyer’s daughter and father-in-law, looted 60 thousand

The audacity of criminals is increasing in Patna, the capital of Bihar. It is being told that the miscreants looted 60 thousand rupees on the strength of a pistol after assaulting the daughter of Patna High Court lawyer Shruti Singh and father-in-law of High Court lawyer Bhupendra Kumar, living in Ekminar apartment of Rajendra Nagar Road No. 10B of Kadamkuan police station. Did. During this, the miscreants also threw father-in-law and Patna High Court’s senior advocate Bhupendra Kumar to the ground. Somehow the daughter escaped from those people and came out running and people started making hue and cry. After this the criminals started running away from there. During this, two cartridges kept with him fell. The police have seized the cartridges.

Miscreants caught in CCTV

Based on the statement of the woman lawyer, an FIR has been registered against the two miscreants at the Kadamkuan police station. The picture of both the miscreants has been captured in the CCTV camera. In which one had nothing on his face and the other had covered his face with a pot. Along with this, the dress of both the miscreants also seemed to be from a good house. They were wearing white clothes.

Checking each flat of the apartment reached the lawyer’s flat

Female lawyer Shruti Singh has two flats numbered 102 and 302. She and her husband and lawyer Ibrahim Kabir live in 102. While lawyer Shruti Singh’s father-in-law Bhupendra Kumar and daughter live in flat number 302. On June 29 at around 10:28 pm, two armed miscreants entered the apartment and opened the door of each flat from outside. But the door of all the flats was locked. During this both of them went to flat number 302 on the third floor and when they opened the gate from outside, it opened. After this, both of them entered inside the flat and pointed a pistol at the lawyer’s father-in-law and daughter. Father-in-law and daughter opposed this, then they had a fight with both. Pushed the father-in-law and started running away after taking out 60 thousand rupees kept in the cupboard. Meanwhile, the lawyer’s daughter went out and created a ruckus, then Shruti Singh and her husband living in apartment 102 also came out. Along with this, many flat holders also came out. After this, both the miscreants somehow managed to escape from there. The police is trying to identify the miscreants on the basis of CCTV footage.

