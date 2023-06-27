The audacity of criminals in Patna, entered the parking lot of the apartment and snatched the gold chain from the neck of the woman.

Now the spirits of snatchers have become so high in Patna that now they have started carrying out snatching incidents by entering apartments. The latest case is of Gaura Apartment, Road No. 6, located in East Patel Nagar of Shastri Nagar police station area, where two criminals entered inside the parking lot around 7:30 pm and fled in front of the husband by snatching the chain from the wife’s neck. Both the criminals were riding a Pulsar bike. In this regard, the victim’s husband Manoranjan Kumar has lodged an FIR at the Shastri Nagar police station. After the incident, there was a stir in the whole apartment. As soon as the information was received, the police of Shastri Nagar police station reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

The criminals kept chasing, snatched the chain as soon as they got on the scooty

The victim’s husband told the police that around 7.30 pm, he and his wife reached under the apartment by scooty. While parking the scooty, suddenly two criminals riding a Pulsar entered inside at a high speed. They would have understood something that the bike rider snatched eight gram gold chain from the neck of the criminal wife sitting behind. Both chased the miscreants who were running away after snatching the chain, but by then they had fled.

Bike riding criminals snatched woman’s purse

Here, in another case, bike-borne criminals snatched the purse of a woman living near the Shiva temple of SKpuri police station area. The incident took place when she had left home for marketing. The name of the woman is Madhu. Madhu had reached some distance from the house when two bike-borne criminals came from behind and snatched the purse from the woman’s hand and fled. In this regard, the victim woman has lodged an FIR in SKpuri police station.

Vicious were wearing helmets

The victim told that there were ATM, mobile and three thousand rupees in the purse. The victim said that both the assailants were wearing helmets. Apache had come by bike. The victim has also informed the police about the number of the bike. After the incident, the police have searched the CCTV footage of the surrounding, in which the purse snatchers have been shown. Raids are being conducted to arrest him.

