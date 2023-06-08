The audacity of criminals in Patna, former Panchayat Samiti member was shot dead, there was chaos in the family

The orgy of criminals was seen in Maner adjacent to Patna, the capital of Bihar. It is being told that on Wednesday night in Maner’s Brahmachari, criminals shot dead 36-year-old Arun Kumar Yadav, son of Pokhar resident Chinta Rai and former Panchayat Samiti member. Two miscreants came riding on a bike. Former Panchayat Samiti member Arun Kumar had been attacked thrice before. He was having a dispute with some people of the village itself. The matter of dispute is in the court. The brother of the deceased alleges that despite repeated complaints, the police did not take any strict action in the matter. While he had also complained to the DGP, SSP. As a result of which the accused shot and killed him.

According to the information, former Panchayat Samiti Arun Kumar Yadav was returning to the village on Wednesday night after getting work done on his brick kiln. Meanwhile, Brahmachari was talking to some people by parking his bike near the turn. Meanwhile, two criminals riding a bike shot him dead. Although people took him to the sub-division hospital for treatment thinking he was alive, but he had died on the way. Here the Information Police is working with full force. Along with this, in view of the tension in the village, a camp has been organized in the village.

The relatives of the deceased Arun Kumar are talking about the execution of the incident by Rambabu Rai and his people regarding the old case of lease of brick-kiln land. There is a lot of anger among the people after the murder. Here the police is probing the matter and taking action. Due to the murder of Arun Kumar, the family members were in bad condition by crying. While the villagers resentment was rife. The brother of the deceased told that after the murder of Arun, now there is a possibility of attack on his family members. In the case, the local police told that investigation is going on in the murder case. It is not possible to say anything without investigation.

