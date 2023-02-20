The authorities are discussing a one-time fee from companies with a profit of more than a billion – DOS

February 20, 2023, 09:43 – BLiTZ – News

The authorities of the Russian Federation are considering introducing a one-time fee from companies whose profits in the period 2021-2022 exceeded 1 billion rubles. It is reported by RBC. Journalists refer to their sources.

As the publication managed to find out, the authorities can reflect a one-time payment of a business to the budget in the Tax Code as a fee, and then apply it to all companies whose average profit over the past two years has exceeded one million. It is noted that only oil and gas enterprises can become an exception.

As one of the options for implementing this initiative, the average value of net or pre-tax profit for 2021-2022 is above 1 billion rubles. Such data was shared by the interlocutor of journalists, close to the ministry participating in the negotiations. At the same time, according to him, the formula for calculating the contribution for companies has not yet been approved.

Another source of the publication said that what specific indicator to take as a basis – net or pre-tax profit – is still a matter of discussion, as well as the billing period – income only for 2022 or their average value in the period 2021-2022.

“We are talking about the fee established in the Tax Code, which is of a universal nature – everyone will have to pay it, except for SMEs,” the source of journalists in the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) said in turn.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Tadzio Schilling, CEO of the Association of European Businesses (AEB), said that many Western companies still remain in Russia. At the same time, according to him, the media mainly write about their departure.