February 12, 2023, 01:42 – BLiTZ – News The government of Kaliningrad has formed an appeal to the commanding staff of the Russian Defense Ministry because of appeals received from residents of the region called up as part of mobilization measures, in which they report that they were sent to the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic without preparation for assault operations.

Dmitry Lyskov, the head of the press service of the regional authorities, shared this information with RIA Novosti.

Prior to this, messages from citizens who addressed their words to the head of the region and the RF Ministry of Defense, urging them to resolve such a flaw, spread on social networks. They noted that they were transferred to the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic for the sake of conducting assaults, but did not conduct specialized courses.

The publication says that the head of the region, Anton Alikhanov, asked the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to consider the incident. “We were told that complaints would be considered, those mobilized to go into battle are not yet ready.”

He pointed to the fact that the authorities had written under the social media post, pointing to the fact that work was already underway on the topic.

