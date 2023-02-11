The authorities of Kaliningrad appealed to the military after complaints from mobilized

The government of the Kaliningrad region appealed to the command with a request to look into the situation after a video message with complaints to the governor of those mobilized from the region Photo: pobedazanami_39 / VK The authorities of the Kaliningrad region saw the appeal of those mobilized to the governor Anton Alikhanov and asked the command to deal with the situation, Dmitry Lyskov, head of the press service of the government of the Kaliningrad region, press secretary of the governor of the Kaliningrad region, told Blitz.

“We, of course, as the government of the region, are aware of the situation and have already turned to the command with a request to look into this issue,” Lyskov said.

Earlier, a video message to the governor, the government of the Kaliningrad region and the Ministry of Defense was published in the public “PobedaZAnami_39” on Vkontakte. In the video, a group of men in military uniforms with face-covering balaclavas appear to have been mobilized from the Kaliningrad region. One of them says that they were called up in October 2022 and assigned to the territorial defense. Subsequently, they were sent to Rostov-on-Don, and then “changed their place of deployment more than once.” “As a result, we ended up in Donetsk. Our battalion was completely transferred to the disposal of the Donetsk People’s Republic and it was renamed from the territorial defense troops into infantry, ”says the man.

He stated that the authors of the appeal did not refuse to carry out the assigned tasks, but they were not prepared for the assault and there were already losses in the battalion. “We appeal to the Governor of the Kaliningrad region [c просьбой] take some action,” the man said.

According to the man, military tickets were not issued to the mobilized, they were “simply told” that they were handed over to the DPR along with weapons.

Blitz sent a request to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The deputy appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office after the video of the Samara mobilized

Last week, a video message from those mobilized from Tuva appeared on social networks, who complained about threats and beatings from the military from the DPR. After that, the head of Tuva, Vladislav Khovalyg, phoned the chairman of the government of the DPR, Vitaly Khotsenko, and asked his “verify the legitimacy of the actions of the people mentioned in the video message”. On February 8, the head of the region announced that the Ministry of Defense had agreed to transfer the mobilized Tuvans from the DPR to the 55th brigade, where the bulk of the mobilized residents of the region serve.

On February 9, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, Dmitry Kuznetsov, addressed the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to check the complaint of those mobilized from the Samara region. In the video, two men in uniform with their faces covered with balaclavas say that they were sent to the zone of military operation in the DPR in the Makiivka region in mid-December last year, and already on January 1, the soldiers present in the video were sent “through the trenches” to the front line. On the night of January 7, a HIMARS system hit the DC, where the military was stationed. “By a happy coincidence, no one was in the DC at the moment. But almost 100% of the provision of the regiment and personal belongings of military personnel and officers were lost, ”the men said in the video.

Then, according to them, the military was sent to the Rostov region, where they were notified about the disbandment of the regiment. They noted that their movements were not documented in any way and it was not recorded anywhere that they participated in hostilities.

