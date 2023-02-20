The authorities of the Syrian Hama denied reports of the collapse of buildings after an aftershock

Hama city council chairman Mukhtar Hourani said that, contrary to the information being spread, not a single building collapsed due to tremors, he told the news agency on February 20. SANA.

According to the head of the Aleppo health department, Dr. Ziyad al-Haj Tahi, the residents taken to the hospital were not seriously injured.

“There are no emergencies caused by buildings falling in the aftershock and people who visit the Al-Razi hospital are mostly scared. They are leaving their homes, rushing to the streets,” he said.

Earlier, an agency source at the Aleppo University Hospital reported six casualties admitted to the hospital due to the collapse of buildings as a result of the earthquake this evening.

Dr. Raed Ahmed Lana, Director General of the National Earthquake Center, added that the tremor that occurred this evening is one of the aftershocks of the earthquake that occurred on the sixth of this month.

The news is being supplemented