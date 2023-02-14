The average pension in Russia increased by 14%

According to the results of 2022, the average amount of the old-age insurance pension in Russia increased by 14% to 20.6 thousand rubles. It is reported on February 14 RBC with reference to the Social Fund of the Russian Federation (SFR).

According to the data, the average growth rate of payments last year exceeded inflation and amounted to 11.94%. At the same time, social pensions increased by 18.9%, amounting to 12.1 thousand rubles, and disability payments – by 13%, rising to 12.5 thousand rubles.

In addition, in January the number of pensioners registered with the SFR amounted to 41.78 million people, which is 0.6% less than last year. However, compared to 2021, the decline in the number of older people has slowed by four times.

In addition, this number does not include recipients of payments from the Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies.

Since February 1, 2023, a number of benefits and payments in Russia have been indexed by 11.9% on behalf of Head of State Vladimir Putin. Thus, the size of the lump-sum allowance for the birth of a child, the monthly allowance for child care, maternity capital, the monthly cash payment to veterans, the monthly insurance payment and other social support measures have increased.

Earlier, on January 19, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation announced that more than 150 billion rubles would be allocated for the indexation of social payments by 11.9%. It will affect more than 40 measures of social support for the population.

Before that, on January 11, Putin, at a meeting with members of the government, indicated that the growth of real wages of people and the reduction of poverty are among the priorities of the Russian authorities. The President noted that it is necessary to build economic policy measures in such a way that they ensure further reduction of poverty and inequality, especially for families with children.

