The average price of a new car in Russia increased by 20% in 2022

At the end of 2022, the weighted average price of a new passenger car in Russia grew by 20%, amounting to 2.38 million rubles. This was reported on February 15 by the agency “Autostat”.

Experts recalled that in 2021 this figure amounted to almost 2 million rubles. If we compare the average price for a new car with 2014, then since then the weighted average price has increased by 2.4 times – then it was at the level of 1 million rubles, said the director of the agency, Sergey Tselikov.

He also noted that a comparable increase in the weighted average price of a new car was observed in 2015 and 2021 (+20% and +18%, respectively), and in 2016-2020, the average price growth was less than 10%.

Experts believe that in 2022 the weighted average price was growing even despite a significant market drop (-59%). The fact is that in the spring of last year there was a significant rise in the price of new cars, which ultimately affected the final result of the average cost of a car.

On January 30, Avtostat reported that Russians spent 1.5 trillion rubles on the purchase of new cars in 2022. As experts noted, the result of 2022 was half the level of 2021, becoming the lowest in the last 12 years since 2011. In 2022, the volume of the market for new passenger cars in the Russian Federation amounted to 626.3 thousand units. This is almost 2.5 times less than in 2021.

