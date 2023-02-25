February 25, 2023, 14:24 – BLiTZ – News The acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo called the statement of the G7 countries on the non-recognition of the Russian status of the region as insignificant and of no practical importance for the inhabitants of the region. About it writes RIA Novosti.

Recall that the G7 countries stated that they would never recognize the entry of the Kherson region, the DPR, the LPR, Crimea and Sevastopol into Russia.

Saldo emphasized that Western countries have long been violating international law, and any agreements with their leaders have no real value.

The politician noted that Russia will act as it needs, regardless of the opinion of its enemies. The region became a subject of the Russian Federation as a result of the referendum, but Ukraine did not recognize its legitimacy and continues to shell the territory.

Currently, 75% of the territory of the Kherson region is under Russian control, and part on the right bank of the Dnieper remains under Ukrainian control, including the city of Kherson. The Russian Federation is conducting a special operation to liberate the territories.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.