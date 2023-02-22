The bedroom was made by wild boars near the feeder in the Buzuluk forest

In the Buzuluksky Bor National Park, wild boars built a real bedroom for themselves not far from the feeding area. This was told by the staff of the reserve in his Telegram channel.

According to them, the nest of wild pigs was in the immediate vicinity of the feeder, almost like a sofa next to a refrigerator. They approached the arrangement of the “bedroom” responsibly: they raked the snow, dragged branches and even made bumpers.

The family sleeps, closely clinging to each other, sometimes in two layers. Waking up, they go together to the feeder, writes RIA “Orenburg”

According to the employees of the national park, wild boars visit the “forest canteens” with pleasure in the winter season. It is difficult for them to independently search for food under a layer of snow, in addition, it is often not enough.

If one of the animals gets sick, his stronger brothers will carry him to the feeder, holding him together, and then warm him up during the night, notes Ural56.Ru.