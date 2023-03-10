The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that the fence built by Poland on the border threatens European bison

March 10 - BLiTZ. The fence built by Poland on the border with Belarus threatens the existence of European bison. This was stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

The Department noted that the artificial barrier would lead to the isolation of population groups and the impoverishment of the bison gene pool.

The Foreign Ministry also stressed that Belarus leads the world in terms of the number of free-living bison.

Earlier it was reported that Bashkiria will buy 20 bison from Belarus. Scientists and biologists discussed the least safe way to bring them to the region for further breeding.

It is noted that the number of bison in Belovezhskaya Pushcha is significant, they reproduce well and annually bring a considerable offspring, therefore “there is a possibility of their sale to other national parks to expand the population.