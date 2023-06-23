The berries of the forest are the best source of additional income for the poor in Khunti.

Khunti, 23 June (Hindustan Times). Along with mangoes, jackfruit, berries have also been produced in abundance in Khunti district this year. Juicy berries, which are considered to be the most beneficial of fruits, are abundant everywhere. Be it the weekly market or the daily market, berries are visible everywhere. If you pass by any paved road, then children, old men and women of the road are seen selling berries. Jamun is also sold well in every railway station. Apart from Torpa, Murhu, Adki, Karra, Rania, Adki in the district, there has been a bumper production of Jamun in rural areas of Khunti this year. Traders from Ranchi, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha visit other weekly haats including Khunti, Torpa, Tapkara, Rania, Saiko, Adki, Jaltanda, Jamhar to buy berries.

Not only Khunti, juicy berries are a good source of additional income for the poor living in rural and forest areas of Simdega, Gumla, Chaibasa and other districts. Generally, no one has the ownership right on Jamun trees, it is believed to belong to the whole society. That’s why there is no restriction on plucking berries in these areas. People climb trees and pluck berries and sell them in the market. A woman selling jamuns in Torpa Daily Market says that she sells jamuns worth three to four hundred every day. There is no capital in this, only hard work is required, so the whole family gets involved in picking berries. Jamun sellers tell that jamun trees do not grow in the fields, so they go to the forest to pluck jamuns and bring them to the market.

There is good demand for berries of Khunti and Simdega: Mo Irfan

Mo Irfan and other traders who came from Ranchi to buy berries at the wholesale price in Khunti’s Friday weekly market, tell that the berries of Khunti district are sent to other areas including Ranchi, Ramgarh, Buxar, Gaya, Sasaram. Presently the price of Jamun is around Rs 20 to 25 per kg.

Jamun is the best fruit for health: Budhu Gop

Regarding the medicinal properties of Jamun, Torpa’s well-known physician and retired teacher Budhu Gop says that there is no better cheap fruit than Jamun from the point of view of health. This is the only fruit, any patient suffering from district diabetes to other diseases can eat. He said that the use of Jamun is beneficial in many diseases including diabetes, arthritis, diarrhea, dysentery. He said that eating berries also strengthens the digestive system. Vaidya Budhu told that eating other fruits in excess has side effects, but Jamun does not have any ill effects. He said that the seeds of Jamun are also a storehouse of medicine. It is kept dry and it is used in many diseases.