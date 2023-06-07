The biggest blood bank will be built in this district of Bihar, state-of-the-art machines will be installed, facility of blood separation will be available immediately

A state in Eastern India: A blood bank will be set up at the Red Cross located in Muzaffarpur district’s Company Bagh at a cost of three crores. This blood bank will be the biggest blood bank in Bihar so far. This blood bank to be built in Company Bagh Red Cross will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. For this the machine has been procured. Blood separation machine will also be installed here, due to which the problem of not having blood containing red blood cells will be removed. At present, the facility of blood separation is available in SKMCH only, but due to less blood separation, it becomes difficult to save the lives of patients. With the formation of this blood bank, the dependence of the patients on SKMCH will be reduced to a great extent.

Blood bank will be available 24 hours in the service of patients

Let us tell you that a blood bank will run on the ground floor of Red Cross, in which blood facility will be available for the patients 24 hours. Patients will be able to take advantage of the service from the blood bank anytime as per their need. Red Cross Secretary Uday Shankar Prasad Singh said that this blood bank will prove to be a boon for the patients of North Bihar. Using state-of-the-art machines for blood separation, three units of red blood cells will be prepared from one unit of whole blood immediately. Due to this, dengue patients, anemia, blood cancer and thalassemia patients will not have blood problems. After its operation, we will close the blood bank running in Sadar Hospital.

Maternity hospital is also being built in Motipur

Red Cross Secretary Udayshankar Prasad Singh said that the Red Cross is also building a maternity center in Motipur. Due to this, the pregnant women there will not need to go to the specialty hospital. The Red Cross will make all the arrangements for the center. We are working to improve the medical system in rural areas. President Amar Pandey is also providing financial support in the works of Red Cross.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5QMKFeRGTo)