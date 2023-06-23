The biggest challenge is to reduce the import of coal, said CCL CMD PM Prasad

Bermo (Bokaro), Rakesh Verma: In a special conversation with Prabhat Khabar, CMD of CCL and new chairman of Coal India from July 1, 2023, PM Prasad said that the biggest challenge in the coal industry at present is to reduce the import of coal coming from abroad in the coal center in the coming times. To do. Soon many such mines are going to be commissioned, due to which coking coal will be available in abundance to Coal India. Presently 200 million tonnes of coal comes from abroad. It has to be reduced in two years.

The importance of coal and coal sector will not end for the next 30 years.

CCL CMD PM Prasad said that while reducing imports, we will increase the production of coking coal under any circumstances. Coking coal will also increase in BCCL. In response to a question, said that wind power, nuclear power, solar energy, hydel power etc. are coming. Despite this, the importance of coal and coal sector will not end for the next 25-30 years. India is the third country in the world with the largest coal reserve. Presently Coal India is producing around 800 million tonnes of coal every year. It will go further now.

CCL has huge potential for coal production.

He said that CCL has to produce 135 million tonnes of coal in the coming time. This time there is a target of 84 million tonnes and then 100 million tonnes. Said that CCL has a lot of potential for coal production. New mines Chandragupta and other mines will soon join the chain of production. Said that there is a working environment in the CCL area of ​​Jharkhand. Magadh area also has immense potential for coal production.

Production will increase due to the emptying of Karo Basti

CCL CMD said that the production will increase due to the emptying of Karo Basti of Karo project under CCL B&K area. There are immense possibilities of coal production in this area for the coming 20-25 years. Without starting DR&RD, we will get coal in abundance from other mines. Said that AKK of B&K area has become a project of eight million tonnes annually. After expansion of Karo Mines, this will also be a project of 10-11 million tonnes annually in the coming time.

Coal demand increased in power plant

He said that the expansion of many mines in Dhori area has stopped due to forest clearance. Good mines can be formed after the closed rear is activated. Forest clearance is also to be obtained for Kalyani Mines expansion. Govindpur of Kathara area will become a mine of 2.5 million tonnes annually. Production has increased in Jarangdih. Kathara and Kabriabad have also started and will start Giridih. Said that there is coal in these mines for 20-25 years. Preparations for rain have been completed in CCL mines. Sufficient coal stock is available with Coal India and CCL. The demand for coal has increased in power plants.