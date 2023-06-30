The biggest drop in airfares, just Rs 4,500 for traveling from Delhi to Mumbai

Mumbai : There has been a decline in air fares in India for some time now. The possibility is being expressed that in the coming days domestic air fares may be cheaper than ever before. Southwest monsoon winds have signaled the beginning of the low air travel season. Although, India’s domestic passenger traffic has not declined much and is still more than 4 lakhs, but demand supply is expected to change.

Cheapest fare from Delhi to Mumbai

According to media reports, there has been a reduction in the air fare for air travel from Delhi to Mumbai. In the last week of May and early June, the cheapest Delhi to Mumbai fares started at Rs 19,000 for one-way non-stop flights, while Delhi to Dubai fares were Rs 14,000. After the intervention of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the fare on that route was reduced to Rs 18,000 and after a week the fare was reduced to Rs 14,000. At the same time, the cheapest ticket for Delhi-Mumbai was priced at Rs 4,500 on Thursday.

Mumbai to Kochi non stop travel for Rs 4000

Fares for places other than Delhi to Mumbai have also been cut. The fare for non stop Mumbai to Kochi ticket booked before 24 hours is Rs 4000. Last month, the cheapest fare on this route was Rs 20,000. After suspending flights from GoFirst in early May, all airlines were approved by the ministry to increase flights. The airline was allowed to operate 1,538 flights every week. After this, airfares on some domestic routes increased rapidly and reached record levels in the last week of May and early June.

Leh and Srinagar trip for Rs 15,000

Apart from this, the air fare on flights to Leh and Srinagar in the valley had increased the most during May and June. At present, the cheapest fare for non-stop flight from Delhi to Leh is Rs.15,000, last month it was Rs.23,000.