The biggest feature of WhatsApp is coming, it will not work after 15 minutes of sending the message

WhatsApp Upcoming Features: WhatsApp keeps bringing feature updates for its users every day. In such a situation, the update that is going to come this time can be the biggest update of WhatsApp. In fact, regarding this, WhatsApp has also released a short video with caption on its Twitter handle.

chat lock feature

As it is known, the world’s most popular instant messenger, WhatsApp recently launched a new feature. Which is called chat lock feature. Under this feature, users can provide additional security to their most intimate chats.

Will be able to edit the sent message

At the same time, talk about the newest feature of the upcoming WhatsApp, that is the message editing feature. After this feature you will feel like posting on Facebook. Yes! We are saying this because the way you can post a text on Facebook and edit it later. In the same way, you will be able to edit any text message you have sent.

This feature will not work after 15 minutes

But, this feature of WhatsApp will have some time limit. Actually, you will not be able to edit the message sent by you after hours or a day or two. But, for this you will also be given enough time. Actually, according to the post of WhatsApp, you will be able to edit the message sent by you within a maximum of 15 minutes.

who will benefit

You must be thinking, what will be the benefit to the users from this. The message can also be sent again after deleting it. But, there are many users who do not like to delete the messages sent in the official group again and again. After deleting, an auto generated message of your deleted message remains in the “You Deleted This Message” group. Which many people do not think right. In such a situation, such users can edit it within 15 minutes by sending a message.

When will it be launched?

However, when will this feature be launched for your Android or IOS. WhatsApp has not yet shared its information. Its information will soon be shared on the official social media handle of WhatsApp.