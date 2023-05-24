The biggest stage of India’s Got Talent is waiting for you, auditions will start from this day, note the date

The much-awaited new season of Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent is all set to return soon and the excitement around the show is palpable. The auditions of the show have already started wherein all the amazing performers are being invited to showcase their talent.

India’s Got Talent has always provided a national platform to budding performers. Whether you are a fabulous dancer or an enthralling singer, a mind-blowing magician or just a gifted individual blessed with a unique talent, you all are warmly welcomed at India’s Got Talent auditions.

The auditions are starting from 28th May in Kolkata, which will be followed by auditions in Delhi on 4th June and in Mumbai on 11th June. If you have a unique talent that deserves the spotlight, set your date and show up for the auditions in your city. You can also download or update Sony LIV app to register online.