The book written on the life of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was released, royalty will be spent on the disabled

Former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav inaugurated the book written on the biography of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nitish Kumar from the eyes of intimate friends, at Gyan Bhavan on Monday. An announcement was made to spend the royalty of this book written by Nitish Kumar’s friend Udayakant. During this, many people bought books by paying ten thousand rupees to help the disabled.

How Munna of the village became a minister, this book is his story

Addressing the program, CPI(M) Politburo member Subhashini Ali said that this book is the story of how Munna of the village became a minister. Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said that biography becomes alive if friends write it. Said that no matter how much someone criticizes Lalu and Nitish, he cannot ignore them.

Time management special thing: Vijay Kumar Chowdhary

Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the most special thing about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s personality is his time management. Chief Minister’s advisor Anjani Kumar Singh said that the most important thing about the Chief Minister’s personality is that he believes in doing more than speaking. Udayakant, the author of the book, said that at the age at which Nitish Kumar is, JP awakened the country and brought about a change. I hope that Nitish will wake up the country in the same way and bring about a change.

Lalu said on the release of the book based on the life of Nitish – will not let Bihar move, BJP will be wiped out

Nitish Kumar’s struggle story in the book

Ashok Maheshwari, President of Rajkamal Prakashan Group, said that in this biography he has a story of struggle from a person living in a normal town to reach the present position. Building Construction Minister Ashok Chowdhary, Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chowdhary etc. were on stage in the programme. The operation was done by Narendra Pathak, Director of Jagjivan Ram Parliamentary Studies and Political Research Institute.