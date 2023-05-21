The bride’s mother and aunt were burnt alive before the procession in Hardoi, UP, cylinder exploded while cooking

Lucknow : A heart-wrenching news has come out from Hardoi district. A big accident took place on Sunday in Neer village of Kotwali Dehat amidst the happiness of marriage. Wedding rituals were going on in a house. The door was decorated. The bride’s mother and aunt were busy taking care of the guests who had come to attend the wedding. Both went to the kitchen to feed them something. There, as soon as he lit a match to light the gas, there was a loud explosion.

Sister-in-law and sister-in-law died in the accident

Actually, there was leakage in the gas cylinder. Nobody had any information about this. When there was an explosion, the fire started spreading rapidly. Both sister-in-law and sister-in-law started running outside to save their lives. But his leg got stuck in the pipe of the cylinder and both of them fell there. The fire spread so much and fast that both of them got caught in it and they burnt to death. According to the information, some people also tried to save the sister-in-law and sister-in-law during this period. But they too got badly burnt in the fire. He was immediately taken to the district hospital, where his treatment is going on.

The accident happened due to leakage in the cylinder – Additional Superintendent of Police

Additional Superintendent of Police Nripendra told that preparations were going on for the marriage of Sanjeev Singh Gaur’s daughter in Neer village. The procession was to come on Sunday. The guests were also coming to the house to attend the wedding. On Saturday, Sanjeev’s wife Manju, 45, went to the kitchen to prepare something for the guests. Sanjeev’s sister Sharmila, 50, also entered the kitchen to help him. Both started lighting gas to make something. As soon as he lit the match, there was a loud blast.

People who went to save also came in the grip of fire

Investigation revealed that there was leakage in the cylinder. Due to which there was a blast in the match as soon as it caught fire. The fire started spreading rapidly. Sister-in-law and sister-in-law started shouting. As soon as both started running outside to save their lives, their leg got stuck in the pipe of the cylinder. Because of which she fell down there. Hearing the screams, many people of the house came there. He tried to save both of them. But the fire spread so fast that both of them got engulfed in it and died on the spot.

There was chaos in the family due to the incident

At the same time, Bitta Devi, Renu and Ramu, who helped them, also got badly burnt in the fire. Immediately the fire brigade and administration were informed. The injured were taken to the district hospital. Where his treatment is going on. At the same time, fire brigade vehicles extinguished the fire after reaching the spot. In this incident of arson, a lot of marriage stuff has also been burnt to ashes. This incident has created chaos among the family members. The bride and her father are in bad condition by crying. In this way, the happiness of marriage turned into mourning in a moment.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ElaNBytiMA)