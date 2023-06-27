the brightness of bakrid in the markets of lucknow crowd of buyers in bakra mandi rjl

Bakra Eid 2023: In the markets of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, there is a huge crowd of buyers in Bakra Mandi. People are coming from far and wide to sell goats in the mandis regarding Bakrid. In such a situation, goats are being bought and sold for the sacrifice of goats on the day of Eid. According to goat sellers, for the first time after the Corona period, goats are being sold well. This time the prices of goats are also very high. The cost of a goat ranges from 15 thousand to 70 thousand rupees. On the other hand, the cost of the goat of Dumbe species is the highest, around one lakh. Significantly, Eid al-Adha, which we also know as Bakrid, is on June 29 this year. Animals are sacrificed on Eid al-Adha.