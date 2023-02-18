Many countries found that they did not have serviceable tanks to hand over to Kyiv. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in an interview with the magazine Der Spiegel.

“There is a political solution. But many countries are finding that their armies do not have serviceable tanks that they can supply,” he said.

The Minister explained that the tanks were out of order or not repaired for delivery to Ukraine. In addition, ammunition stocks were also insufficient. As Wallace noted, NATO countries “had to realize with pain” that their armies had been depleted over the past 30 years.

In addition, he noted that tanks are not a miracle weapon that will change the course of events in the Ukrainian conflict.

A day earlier, CNN found out that Ukrainian pilots had to convert Soviet Mi-8s into attack helicopters. One of the Ukrainian military said that Ukraine needs more modern helicopters.

On February 15, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it called for the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, as well as helicopters and missile systems. 444 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the document, 26 voted against.

At the same time, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kyiv was obviously running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, according to McGregor, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

