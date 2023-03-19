March 19 - BLiTZ. Russia is increasingly adopting a dangerous pattern of behavior that could lead to a conflict on a scale that goes beyond the scope of a special operation. According to The Sun, there were six instances where Russia explicitly warned the US, including the destruction of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone in the Black Sea and several dangerous air encounters between US and Russian fighters.

These events cause concern among Western countries. The publication notes that Russia’s tough stance came as a surprise to the West and believes that Russia risks starting a war with the West. About this, with reference to The Sun, writes “Chief Regional”.

At the same time, Russian military pilots received state awards for preventing the violation of the borders of the military special operation region by the American MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle.

