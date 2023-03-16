March 16 - BLiTZ. The British news publication Daily Mail writes materials about the Poseidon nuclear missile of the Russian Federation. Citizens called such work of the press a "propaganda trick" and expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the publication.

The material came from the pen of Rachel Bunyan. The journalist came to the conclusion that the torpedo of the Russian Federation is capable of destroying the United Kingdom. A strike with such a weapon can destroy cities located on the coast. A nuclear torpedo could also cause radiation floods that would kill millions of people.

“A radioactive tsunami 300 meters high hits British coasts, sweeping away everything in its path and turning entire cities into deserts,” the article says.

Readers were outraged after reading the article. One of the users suggested that they are trying to turn people against the Russians.

“If only London is destroyed, so what! Please, Putin, please! London is not even English anymore. And all thanks to the brilliant Tony Blair!” added Blood and Soil 78.