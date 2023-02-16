British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on February 15 that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) should learn how to use ammunition more economically, as the armies of NATO countries do. He said this in an interview with the radio station. Times Radio.

“The Russian or Soviet way of fighting consists in (using. – Ed.) Very heavy ammunition with massive artillery shelling. We in the West and in NATO never fight like this. Ukraine uses a huge amount of ammunition to protect itself. Partly because of this, we are training them to fight Western-style,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Wallace revealed that Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the UK to fight the Western way. According to him, training is conducted in such a way as to make the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine productive and accurate.

The day before, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the Ukrainian military will have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of the arsenal in Western countries.

At the same time, the Politico newspaper wrote that Ukrainian militants would have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of the arsenal in Western countries.

On February 5, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that their colleagues, due to a lack of people and ammunition, were leaving their positions in order to avoid “senseless death.”

In addition, in Poland on February 2 they expressed the opinion that while Russia has transferred the industry to a military footing and produces a sufficient amount of ammunition to continue the special operation, Ukraine is beginning to experience a serious shortage of shells, which will reach a critical level in six months. The United States, which is the main supplier of ammunition to Ukraine, produces 15,000 155-caliber rockets per month, while Ukraine fires about 5,000 rounds of these rockets per day. That is enough for only three days.

Prior to that, on January 31, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a shortage of tanks and various types of ammunition.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

