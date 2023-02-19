The British will show a TV show with a “fake” Putin – News

February 19, 2023, 11:18 – BLiTZ – News

The British television channel Channel 4 started creating a series about the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, using the “deepfake” technology. About it informs S.M.News.

Deepfake technology uses the technique of image synthesis using artificial intelligence. The synthesis of existing images and/or videos is superimposed on the original images/videos in order to create new material that is as close to realistic as possible. This technology is often used to create new material using images of famous people.

According to the source, the TV show with the image of Vladimir Putin, developed using this technology, received the working title “Keeping Up With The Kremlin”. It is reported that the main feature of the show will be that the material about the Russian leader will be filmed according to the principle of the show “The Kardashian Family”.

The British TV channel Channel 4 has already produced videos using the “deepfake” technology. So, the viewers of the TV channel saw the Christmas greetings of the “deepfake” Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II.

