‘The budget of the house has deteriorated’, RBI also approved the increased prices of tomatoes

Mumbai : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also approved the increased prices of tomatoes in India’s vegetable markets. In a bulletin released on Monday, the RBI has said that due to the increased prices of tomatoes, the budget of the common man’s house has deteriorated. In the RBI article, mentioning that the budget of the households has been affected, it has been said that due to the increased prices of tomatoes, the impact on the production of other commodities in the country has become a matter of concern.

Why tomato prices increased with the onset of monsoon in Kerala?

Let us inform that with the arrival of monsoon in Kerala on June 8, 2023, the prices of tomatoes increased in the wholesale and retail vegetable markets of India. If media reports are to be believed, the profiteers have increased the prices of tomatoes by blaming the arrival of monsoon and heavy rains, blaming the destruction of tomato crops. It is also being said in the report that when there was no tomato plantation in the country before this year’s monsoon rains, then how did the crop get ruined with the first monsoon rains? It is being interpreted to mean that the tomato crop which was grown as a summer crop by the farmers of the country, these profiteers are blaming the monsoon for its destruction. However, meteorologists estimate that this year’s monsoon has not received enough rain so far that tomato and other hot crops have been wasted in the country.

Tomato being sold for Rs 250 a kg

It is also being said in the media reports that due to the rise in the prices of tomatoes in the country’s vegetable markets with the first rains of the monsoon, the prices of tomatoes have reached Rs 250 per kg in the last few days. It is being claimed in the report that the main reason for the increase in the prices of tomatoes in the mandis is the damage caused to the tomato crop due to rain. Amid this huge increase in retail prices, the Center has started selling tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg to provide relief to the people.

Crop ruined by bad weather and pest attacks?

An article on ‘State of the Economy’ published by the RBI in its July bulletin said that the recent spurt in tomato prices due to crop damage due to bad weather and pest attacks in major growing regions has led to widespread It has attracted considerable attention as it has affected the budgets of the households. The article by a team led by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra advocated supply chain reforms to control inflation volatility.

So has tomato become cheaper?

However, it has also been claimed in the media reports that after the efforts of the government, the price of tomato has started declining. Government figures have claimed that the all-India average price of this vegetable was around Rs 120 per kg on Monday.

Important role of tomato in increasing inflation

On the other hand, according to the RBI article, tomato prices have historically been a significant contributor to overall inflation in the country. Its fluctuations also affect the prices of other vegetables in the retail and wholesale markets. According to the article, tomato is a perishable commodity. This leads to fluctuations in prices on a seasonal basis, but these events are only for a short period of time. However, the central bank has clarified that the views expressed in the bulletin are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank.

Tomato in Delhi Rs 150 kg

On the other hand, in another report it is also being claimed that despite government efforts, the price of tomato in the retail markets of India’s capital Delhi is Rs 150 per kg on Monday. However, e-commerce companies like Amazon and Big Basket are selling tomatoes at Rs 170-190 per kg in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Tomato in Hapur Rs 237 kg

However, it is also being claimed that the central government, through the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed), sold tomatoes at a subsidized rate of Rs 80 per kg in Delhi and some other cities. going. According to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of tomato was Rs 120.29 per kg, while the maximum price was Rs 237 per kg in Hapur.

Tomato price in four metros

Evaluating the prices of tomatoes in the four metropolitan cities of the country, tomato was being sold at Rs 155 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 132 per kg in Chennai and Rs 143 per kg in Kolkata. However, in Delhi it is Rs 150 per kg. Local vendors in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar are selling tomatoes at Rs 150-170 per kg depending on the quality.