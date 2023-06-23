The builder opened fire outside the Maurya Hotel in Patna, fled in a BMW car before the police arrived

Builder Saurabh Kashyap fired in the air with a pistol at 2:10 pm on June 22 outside the Bollywood Treat restaurant of Maurya Hotel, located on Fraser Road, Gandhi Maidan police station, Patna. On getting the information about the case, the police reached, then he ran away from there in his BMW car. Police have recovered five 7.65 mm cartridge cases from the spot. In this regard, based on the statement of Gandhi Maidan police station chief Arun Kumar, a case has been registered against builder Saurabh Kashyap under Arms Act and Harsh firing.

raid in search of accused

Saurabh is a resident of Pataliputra area and the police also raided to nab him. But he was absconding. Whether his pistol was licensed or illegal, it will become clear after his arrest. The special thing is that on that day guests from foreign countries attending the G-20 were also staying at Maurya Hotel. Gandhi Maidan police station chief Arun Kumar told that the FIR has been registered and raids are going on in search of the accused. Even if he turns out to be a pistol licensee, a recommendation will be made to cancel his license.

Builder booked restaurant for friend’s anniversary

When the police reached to investigate, the in-charge of the restaurant Rakesh Kumar and guard Kshatrasal Singh told that the builder had booked the party for 15 persons to celebrate his friend’s wedding anniversary. After the party was over, everyone started leaving, Saurabh Kashyap fired from a pistol outside the restaurant and then left in his black BMW car.

Action caught on CCTV camera

Here, all the actions of Saurabh have been captured in the CCTV camera installed outside the restaurant. Recently, the police department had termed Harsh firing completely illegal and all the police stations of Bihar were instructed to take action when the matter came to the fore. This is the first action in Patna after this instruction.