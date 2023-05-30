The buildings of all Medical College Hospitals of Bihar will be of the same colour, instructions given under mission change

Mission Parivartan is being run in Medical College Hospitals of Bihar. Its aim is to make all the medical college hospitals of the state gleaming. Along with cleanliness, the department is trying to make the look of all the medical college hospitals look the same. On coming to the medical college hospitals, any patient should be easily identified from a distance on the basis of colour.

All colleges will look like Pawapuri Medical College

The health department has directed to paint the buildings of all the 10 medical college hospitals in the state in a uniform color under Mission Parivartan. Its model has been considered to be Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri (BIMS). Now the buildings of all the medical colleges will be painted in the same color as the buildings of BIMS.

Order to paint colleges in uniform color

Regarding the change in the mission, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, Pratyay Amrit is paying attention to each and every detail regarding the change in Medical Colleges. Regarding this, he has ordered all the medical colleges to paint the inside and outside walls of the buildings in the same colour. Irrespective of the model of the buildings of medical colleges, now all will have the same colour.

All district hospitals also have one color

It may be known that before this, under Mission-60 Day, all the district hospitals of the state were also ordered to be painted in the same color. The buildings of all the district hospitals in the state have been painted in one colour. Extending this formula, instructions have now been given to paint buildings and wards of medical colleges in a uniform colour.

These hospitals will be made of one color

Buildings of Patna Medical College Hospital, Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Shri Krishna Medical College Hospital, Muzaffarpur, GMC, Bettiah, Darbhanga Medical College Hospital, JLNMCH, Bhagalpur, GMC, Purnea, JNKTMCH, Madhepura and ANMCH, Gaya now in one color will go. Similarly, all the medical college hospitals have been instructed to identify the old buildings which cannot be used anymore. Also, action should be taken to get such buildings grounded through BMSICL.