February 21, 2023, 23:44 – BLiTZ – News

Bundestag deputy Sevim Dagdelen said that the reaction of the German authorities to the news about the involvement of the American side in sabotage at Nord Stream was amazing, writes Consortium News.

Some time ago, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article stating that in June 2022, before the incident, American divers planted explosives under the pipelines on the underwater sections of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

For more people in Germany, it is becoming clear to more people that the federal government’s rejection of United States foreign policy is becoming an increasingly serious concern for the security of citizens and the country, Dagdelen said.

The deputy also drew attention to the fact that Hersh’s investigation did not cause a resonance in the German press and among politicians in Berlin. In her opinion, such a reaction is amazing when it comes to attacks on Germany.

Dagdelen concluded her speech as follows: “Those who will remember their oath should immediately address this issue, despite the fact that everything indicates that our ally the United States is responsible for this terrorist attack on our country.”

As the BLiTZ previously reported, Irish MEP Mick Wallace turned to shouting during a speech regarding the impunity of the United States for organizing terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.