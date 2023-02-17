HomeNewsThe Bundestag will require...

The Bundestag will require the creation of a commission to investigate explosions at the joint venture

By News Desk
The Bundestag will require the creation of a commission to investigate explosions at the joint venture

The opposition in the German Bundestag will demand the creation of a commission to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream. The corresponding intention was announced to Izvestia in the Alternative for Germany party.

“An international investigation could help confirm the already compelling evidence of the American journalist. However, the German government remains silent and postpones the investigation, because it already knows the culprit. So even if they agree to participate in an international investigation, they will definitely not contribute to its start, ”Steffen Kotre, a member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Izvestia.

He explained that his party sent a request to the federal government, but did not receive a detailed comment, as it was allegedly a “national security” issue. According to the deputy, the AfD will demand the creation of a special commission to study the incident. However, this requires 25% of the votes in the Bundestag, he added.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

In the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, Izvestia was only told that they were continuing to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream and could not make predictions about the timing of its completion.

Recall that on February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation into the Nord Stream explosions on the Substack platform. According to him, the explosives under the gas pipeline in June 2022 were planted by American divers under the cover of NATO exercises Baltops22. Norway agreed to help in the operation, according to the journalist.

The US denies the allegations. However, Moscow is hoping for an international investigation. The Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on this issue for February 22.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

From gas to eye: is there any chance for an international investigation into the explosions of the joint venture

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
The United States was accused of exploiting the conflict in Ukraine

More from Author

News

The United States was accused of exploiting the conflict in Ukraine

The United States used the experience gained in Ukraine to prepare...
News Desk -
News

RANEPA to train 6,000 civil servants for new regions of Russia

About 6 thousand officials who will work in the new regions...
News Desk -
News

The Russian military used “roaming mortars” to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mortarmen of the Western Military District (ZVO) are actively carrying out...
News Desk -
News

White House doctor spoke about the state of health of Biden

The health of US President Joe Biden fully allows him to...
News Desk -

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

The United States was accused of exploiting the conflict in Ukraine

The United States used the experience gained in Ukraine to prepare for a war with China. A columnist wrote about this on February 16 Associated Press Tara Kopp. The journalist believes that China remains "America's biggest problem." Washington has learned some lessons from the conflict in...

RANEPA to train 6,000 civil servants for new regions of Russia

About 6 thousand officials who will work in the new regions of Russia will be trained at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. A special training program has been launched for them, the acting director said...

The Russian military used “roaming mortars” to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Mortarmen of the Western Military District (ZVO) are actively carrying out combat special operations, causing damage to Ukrainian militants. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. For fire destruction of the enemy, military personnel use 120-mm guns, one of the main advantages...

White House doctor spoke about the state of health of Biden

The health of US President Joe Biden fully allows him to fulfill his duties as president of the country. This conclusion was made on February 16 by White House physician Kevin O'Connor based on the results of Biden's regular medical examination. “President Biden remains a healthy, energetic...

Healthy food delivery companies to be checked in Russia

The Prosecutor General's Office and Rospotrebnadzor are asked to check the operation of networks that prepare and deliver food in Russian cities. Including we are talking about Good Food, Level Kitchen, Grow Food, Justfood, Vkusmil, My food. Such an appeal was sent to the departments...

US used conflict in Ukraine to prepare for war with China – DOS

February 17, 2023, 02:28 - BLiTZ - News Associated Press columnist Tara Kopp said that Washington is using the experience gained in Ukraine to prepare for a war with China. Kopp pointed to the fact that Beijing remains "the biggest problem for the US." She also noted...

S7 Technics and partners will replace imported parts on Western aircraft

S7 Technics, the engineering subsidiary of S7 Airlines, Russia's largest private airline, and Rosatom Corporation have begun development work to replace imported parts for foreign-made aircraft. Vitaly Susanin, Deputy General Director for Engineering Support, Chief Engineer of S7 Technics, spoke about this during the MRO Russia...

Zakharova called Lavrov the initiator of the resolution on the Minsk agreements

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov advocated the obligatory implementation of the Minsk agreements. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “All the talk about whether Russia planned to implement the Minsk agreements or not, breaks down into...

The expert spoke about the consequences of attacks on Ukrainian fuel depots

Attacks on large Ukrainian warehouses of fuels and lubricants (fuels and lubricants) make life easier for Russian waxes on the line of contact, as they create a shortage of fuel for the VFU, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia. “Large warehouses that have been destroyed will, first of...

Russia has modernized the optical-electronic guidance system for Kh-101 missiles – News

February 17, 2023, 01:25 - BLiTZ - News The representative of the Center for Research of Captured and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Nikolai Danilyuk disclosed intelligence information. It is alleged that designers from Russia have...

One person died in a fire on an electric train in Moscow

One person was found dead after a fire broke out in the last car of a commuter train near Rostokino station in northeast Moscow. This became known on February 17. In total, three fires were found in the car. Three people were evacuated due to the...

Child rescued from rubble in Turkey 260 hours after quake

February 17, 2023, 01:17 - BLiTZ - News According to the TRT Haber channel, in the Turkish province of Hatay, rescuers managed to save a child from the rubble of a destroyed building 260 hours after the earthquake. The following information is given: "260th hour ... The child...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: