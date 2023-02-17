The Bundestag will require the creation of a commission to investigate explosions at the joint venture

The opposition in the German Bundestag will demand the creation of a commission to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream. The corresponding intention was announced to Izvestia in the Alternative for Germany party.

“An international investigation could help confirm the already compelling evidence of the American journalist. However, the German government remains silent and postpones the investigation, because it already knows the culprit. So even if they agree to participate in an international investigation, they will definitely not contribute to its start, ”Steffen Kotre, a member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Izvestia.

He explained that his party sent a request to the federal government, but did not receive a detailed comment, as it was allegedly a “national security” issue. According to the deputy, the AfD will demand the creation of a special commission to study the incident. However, this requires 25% of the votes in the Bundestag, he added.

In the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Federal Republic of Germany, Izvestia was only told that they were continuing to investigate the explosions at Nord Stream and could not make predictions about the timing of its completion.

Recall that on February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an investigation into the Nord Stream explosions on the Substack platform. According to him, the explosives under the gas pipeline in June 2022 were planted by American divers under the cover of NATO exercises Baltops22. Norway agreed to help in the operation, according to the journalist.

The US denies the allegations. However, Moscow is hoping for an international investigation. The Russian Federation requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on this issue for February 22.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

From gas to eye: is there any chance for an international investigation into the explosions of the joint venture

