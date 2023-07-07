The Burning Train: Fire in a moving train in Telangana, 3 bogies of Falaknuma Express gutted

moving in telangana Falaknuma Express Due to the sudden fire, a situation of chaos has arisen. After the incident all the passengers got down. No casualties were reported and the train was stopped between Bommaipalli and Pagidipalli. There was a fire in three bogies S4, S5, S6 of the train.

#WATCH Telangana: Fire broke out in 3 coaches of Falaknuma Express, after which it was stopped. All the passengers have deboarded the train, there is no report of any casualty. pic.twitter.com/63iqDz9HdW

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 7, 2023



The train was going from West Bengal to Secunderabad

All the three bogies of the train have been completely gutted by fire. This train was going from West Bengal to Secunderabad when this incident happened. , A train caught fire at Pagdipalli near Nalgonda in Telangana at 11.30 am on Friday. In no time, the fire spread to three coaches. Due to the fire, S4, S5 and S6 coaches were gutted. After the fire broke out, the passengers were immediately taken down. Now they are being sent by another train.

The cause of the fire in the train could not be ascertained

The reason for the fire in the train is yet to be ascertained. Railway has started investigation. It was told from the railway side that no one has lost his life in the accident. Videos of the accident have come to the fore. It can be seen in these that the bogies of the train are burning in flames. Let us tell you that in the year 2020, there was a fire in two railway coaches parked at Medchal railway station in Telangana. However, no casualty was reported in this incident as well.

Explainer: What is the history of Article-370, SC will hear petitions filed against its repeal t)fire in moving train