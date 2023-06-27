The business of printing fake stamps was going on in Patna’s printing press, Delhi Police caught two

Delhi Police raided a printing press located at Devi Sthan temple in Bhikhana hill under Pirbahor police station area of ​​Patna on information about printing of fake stamps. Apart from Delhi Police, teams from other different departments were also involved in this raid. According to the information received, the police have arrested two people from the printing press and a large number of fake stamps have been recovered. Apart from this, many other documents have also been seized by the police. The source said that both the arrested accused are residents of Bhikhna hill and were doing the business of printing fake stamps for years. In fact, a team of Delhi Police along with many officers from other departments had reached the Pir Bhor police station. Then on the basis of the location, with the help of the local police, a raid was conducted in the printing press at Bhikhana hill.

Simultaneous raids were also conducted in other states of the country.

The source said that four days ago a big action was taken regarding the printing of fake stamps in Delhi. After interrogating the accused arrested in Delhi, the Delhi Police reached Patna on the spot. Delhi Police reached different districts of Bihar and also in other states.

Police was stunned to see the color and other material in the printing press

The source told that when the Delhi Police team reached the press in plain clothes and entered inside, they saw that normal printing work was going on in the press. When the investigation started after the siege, the police were stunned to see the color and other material used to print fake stamps from inside. The source said that the Delhi Police will conduct raids to arrest another person.

The business of printing press has spread from Sabzibagh to Shahganj

In fact, when the Delhi Police took out the location, then the location of many printing presses was coming at that place. Due to this, the police also had some difficulty in conducting the raid. It is known that the business of printing press has spread from Sabzi Bagh to Shahganj, where books of big publications are printed. From book printing to book binding work is going on in the whole area. The source said that even before this, raids have been done in many printing presses in the area, in which the business of printing fake books and printing of B grade books also came to the fore. There has been a stir after the Delhi Police raid.

