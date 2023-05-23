The capital is ready to welcome the President, will inaugurate the new building of Jharkhand High Court on May 24

All the necessary preparations are being finalized for the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of Jharkhand High Court at Dhurwa in capital Ranchi. A huge pandal with a seating capacity of about 2000 people has been made in the new premises. This pandal has been made completely air-conditioned. The newly constructed eco-friendly building will be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu on May 24 at 5 pm. Apart from the President, the guests of honor were Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of India Dr. DY Chandrachud, Chief Guest Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Justice Aniruddha Bose, Union Minister of State for Law (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jharkhand High Court Chief Many dignitaries including Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra will be present. On the other hand, High Court Registrar General Mo Shakir told that the preparations for the inauguration ceremony are almost complete.

Minute to Minute Program of the Ceremony



time schedule

Arrival of President Draupadi Murmu at 05:00 pm, National Anthem

05.04 pm Welcome and opening remarks Chief Minister Hemant Soren

05:10 pm Address of Union Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal

05:16 pm Special address of Chief Justice of India Dr. DY Chandrachud

05:22 PM Presidential Address by Governor CP Radhakrishnan

05:31 PM Virtual Tour of New Building

President’s address by Draupadi Murmu at 05:35 pm

Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra will give thanks, national anthem

Chief Justice invites Governor

Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The Chief Justice invited the Governor to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Jharkhand High Court on May 24. The governor gave permission to attend the function. President Draupadi Murmu is the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of the new building.