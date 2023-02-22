The car crashed into a tree on the highway near Bryansk. Two people were injured in the accident. He writes about this on Wednesday, February 22, NASHBRYANSK.RU with reference to the regional traffic police.

The incident occurred the day before, on February 21, at 19:50 on the 5th km of the Bryansk-Novozybkov-Pogar highway in the Pochepsky district.

According to preliminary information, the 60-year-old driver of the UAZ 236021 car was driving towards the town of Pogar, lost control and drove into a ditch, where he crashed into a tree.

As a result, the driver of the car was hospitalized, and the 15-year-old passenger of the car received a closed fracture of the left clavicle without displacement.

