The cardiologist called the symptoms and causes of arrhythmia

Cardiac arrhythmia can be caused by hypertension, inflammation, anemia, and other conditions. On Saturday, February 18, Denis Sokolov, a cardiologist at JSC Medicina (clinic of academician Roitberg), told Izvestia about this.

As the specialist clarified, arrhythmia is accompanied by a change in the regularity, frequency and rhythm of heart contractions. A person may experience these disturbances in the form of palpitations, chest discomfort, heart failure, weakness, dizziness, suffocation, and loss of consciousness.

The main cause of arrhythmia is cardiac pathology, in which the structure of the heart changes. This condition can be triggered by hypertension, inflammatory processes, congenital and acquired heart defects, cardiac myopathy, coronary heart disease.

“Arrhythmia can occur while taking certain medications. It is also known that people with bad habits, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, drugs, experience arrhythmia much more often. Even an excess or deficiency in the body of potassium, magnesium and other elements sometimes leads to this pathology, ”Sokolov warned.

According to the doctor, the factors for the development of arrhythmia are thyroid disease, heredity, low blood sugar, overweight, iron deficiency anemia, hormonal disruptions, high cholesterol, and osteochondrosis.

The cardiologist stressed that before starting treatment, it is necessary to identify the cause of the arrhythmia. It is necessary to contact a specialist who will conduct an ECG and give recommendations on the selection of drugs and therapy.

“It all depends on the degree of the disease – the doctor prescribes either a conservative method of treatment with medications, or cardiac surgery. After determining the diagnosis, a cardiologist-arrhythmologist, if necessary, can refer the patient for implantation of a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), pacing or radiofrequency ablation,” Sokolov added.

