The case of Bihar teacher recruitment reached the High Court, know what is in the petition and when will it be heard.

Bihar Teacher Vacancy: A petition has been filed in the Patna High Court challenging the decision of the Bihar government to start the recruitment process of 2.5 lakh teachers in the state. In the petition filed by Prabhakar Ranjan and twenty other petitioners, the legality of the appointment process of teachers has been challenged.

A petition has been filed in the High Court on behalf of the TET Teachers Association to cancel the Teacher Rules 2023, to give state employee status to two lakh TET teachers who have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test from the joining date.

State President Amit Vikram from TET Teachers Union, Chandshekhar Verma from Aurangabad, Fasih Ahmed from Kishanganj and Haider Khan from Ghazipur district of UP have also become petitioners in the petition filed for granting state employee status to TET teachers from the joining date. The hearing of the petition will be held immediately after the summer vacation. State President of TET Teachers Association, Amit Vikram said that the Teacher Manual 2023 is completely and violating the constitutional and legal provisions.